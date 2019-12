FedEx trailers are shown at a loading dock in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. FedEx is suing the United States government over export rules it says are virtually impossible to follow because it handles millions of packages a day. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

(CNN) — Today marks the deadline for shipping holiday packages via FedEx — unless you want to dish out some extra cash to get your packages there before Christmas.

FedEx says customers have until Monday to use its ground and home delivery service.

The deadline for the United States Postal Service and UPS already passed — both were last week.

But don’t fret procrastinators — Amazon Prime members have access to free one-day delivery through Dec. 23.