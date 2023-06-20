CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A unique device could help take your summer golf game to the next level.

At Timberline Golf Club in Calera, they offer an enhanced driving range experience with something they call TrackMan.

Timberline’s Director of Golf Joe Kruse said there are between 20 and 30 of these systems throughout the country, but this is the only device of its kind in the state of Alabama.

When you’re on their driving range, you can use an app that will show how far and where you’re hitting the ball. This is all done with a radar tracker.

Timberline introduced this device a few years back. Kruse said it has since tripled their range business.

Because players can instantly see results on the app after hitting a ball, he said TrackMan doubles as a teaching method.

“I do use it quite a bit with some of my students when I’m giving lessons because it does track things like the ball speed, the trajectory the launch direction- certain things that’ll really help you with teaching other players,” said Kruse.

Kruse said learning the information it provides is critical to get better. The app is also good for various practice modes and games like Capture The Flag, Hit It, and BullsEye.

“There are games on there you can play you can practice on there,” said Kruse. “You can find exact numbers for all of your clubs. Also, you can play if you have an iPad. You can play virtual golf right here on our driving range. In fact, you can play the St. Andrews old course right here on our driving range.”

To learn more about how you can put your golf skills to the test on Timberline’s TrackMan Powered Driving Range you can click here.