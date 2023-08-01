NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the busiest roadways In Tuscaloosa County will soon get a facelift. County Commissioner Stan Acker says the commission got the funding to resurface Tierce Patton Road.

“Tierce Patton Road is one the most heavily used arteries that connects roads, it connects Highway 43 and 69 and lots of people live along there and work there and the surface began to show signs of wear, and this was a good idea to get the funding and get the project underway,” said Acker.

Acker says the project will cost more than $600,000. He says more than 3,000 vehicles travel the busy road everyday.

“It’s smoother and safer and less potholes and of course we will be re-striping it and parking markings as well and hopefully that will show up better at night and it will be a better surface and its just us doing our part to continue doing what the commission does paving lots of roads,” said Acker.

The resurfacing project should be finished in October.