Continued warmth filters in ahead of Thursday’s cold front. Temperatures could reach 70° in some locations Wednesday and Thursday, and the humidity continues to increase as well. That will provide some fuel for Thursday’s cold front. Out ahead of that front, a broken line of storms develop, and those storms could be severe at times.







This is one of our classic “high shear/low instability” events we often see in late Winter. These events can produce significant severe weather, but very small changes can make a big difference between a busy day, and little more than heavy rain. Often, those small changes are tough to forecast, but the overall pattern does support damaging winds, hail up to the size of pennies and quarters, and enough shear will be in place that tornadoes would be possible in the strongest storms Thursday. The threat for severe weather starts as early as 2 PM in West Alabama, and could last as late as 10 PM for the eastern end of the state.

Make sure you have a plan in place if severe weather impacts you. Know where your safe place is, and have multiple ways to receive warning information like a NOAA weather radio and the CBS 42 news app.

After the cold front pushes through, colder and drier air moves in Friday. That cold snap is short lived, and the weather looks nice and mild for the weekend before more rain chances return next week.