BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An overnight uptick in gun violence across the Magic City has kept investigators busy all day Tuesday. No arrests have been made in three reported shootings in less than four hours – and now two people dead and at least two others injured.

City leaders say it’s crucial for people to come forward with information if they saw these crimes happen. Birmingham City Council Chair of Public Safety LaTonya A. Tate said a culture of silence has been going on for years.

“I am working every week meeting with experts around the country looking at other initiatives in other states,” Tate said.

The four-hour span of shootings started around 7 p.m., according to BPD, on Rome Ave.

“As our officers are still investigating that call, this shooting went out,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. “That’s a great question because it gives everyone insight on what our officers are going up against on a daily and nightly basis.”

Fitzgerald said a preliminary investigation showed three people injured during a possible dispute over a firearm, injuring someone as young as 15 years old.

The gun violence later took officers to two homicides within two hours of each other starting around 9 p.m. Fitzgerald said the first happened 6th Ave. West. Police confirm a stolen vehicle from Pelahm with driver 19-year-old Dwight Deangelo Thomas, Jr., 19, shot and killed inside – and 50 to 60 rounds of gunfire surrounding the car.

Eventually Birmingham Police moved to Norwood Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Fitzgerald said they found Frederick Hooks III, 34, shot and killed on the sidewalk around the corner from where they were dispatched to a car accident.

“Our main objective at this point is to dig deep in those cases and see what our motives are and see if there is absolutely anything we can do from a police standpoint to fix this issue that we have going on in our city right now,” Fitzgerald said.

Tate said gun violence impacts communities negatively – her goal is to strive for safety every day.

“The only way that we’re going to start driving our community in a safe manner is we gotta put community back into community,” Tate said. “Any time we have senseless killings and people can’t solve their conflicts without picking up a gun and shooting each other, it’s a terrible thing.”

Projects to help shooting victims at the hospital break out of the cycle of violence and simply knowing your neighbor Tate said are just some ways help. Tate said her doors are always open to help you.

If you have any information regarding any of these shootings, Birmingham Police say it is important to reach out to them at 205-254-1764. You can submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.