3 families recognized in 2019 Families of the Year Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city honored three families of the year. It’s an award presented by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. The families include Joseph and Yolanda Clark family, Samuel McKissick family, and Edmund and Lashunda Miller family.

These families were Honored for being great examples for other families and not just traditional families. Nominated families must meet the following criteria as stated on FGC site:

Family Teamwork- Working together in everyday tasks or special challenges such as family crisis, household chores, and family outings.

Individual Growth- Helping each other accomplish personal goals in such areas as education, sports, friendship, careers, and special interests.

Family Involvement- Participation in community activities such as church, volunteering, youth activities, athletics, organizations, or other activities.

CBS 42 Anchors Sherri Jackson and Art Franklin had the honor of presenting the award.

Walter White, executive director of the Family Guidance Center, said, “The Families of the Year Awards are all about shining the spotlight on several families each year that are kind of great examples of family teamwork that love and support and that involvement in the community that we all strive for.”

Congratulations again to all three families.