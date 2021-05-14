3 Alabama men’s golfers earn All-SEC honors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three UA men’s golfers earned All-SEC honors on May 14.

Wilson Furr, ranked No. 48 in the nation, has been named First Team All-Southeastern Conference to highlight a trio of postseason awards for the Crimson Tide men’s golf team, the league office announced on Friday.

In addition to Furr’s recognition, Thomas Ponder, ranked No/ 57, was tabbed All-SEC second team, while Canon Claycomb, who ranks third on the UA team, earned a spot on the league’s all-freshman team.

It marks the first conference honors for both Furr and Ponder, who have led the Crimson Tide throughout the season. Furthermore, Claycomb becomes the first UA men’s golfer to earn a spot on the league’s all-freshman team since former standout Davis Riley achieved the feat back in 2016.

The trio will play again when Alabama competes at the 2021 NCAA Stillwater Regional May 17-19 in Stillwater, Okla. For all the latest information on the team, follow AlabamaMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.