Over 3,000 without power after overnight weather

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama Power has announced that over 3,700 customers are without power this morning. The areas include:
Birmingham- 1,500
East Alabama- 1,400
Tuscaloosa- 800
Alabama Power is working to restore power to these areas.
To report any additional outages, see the tweet below:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
