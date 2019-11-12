Closings
Over 3,000 without power after overnight weather

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Alabama Power has announced that over 3,700 customers are without power this morning. The areas include:

Birmingham- 1,500

East Alabama- 1,400

Tuscaloosa- 800

Alabama Power is working to restore power to these areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

