Thousands without power across Alabama following Wednesday storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — About 14,000 power outages occurred Thursday morning as strong storms made their way throughout Alabama.

Here is a breakdown of the counties that experiencing outages:

  • Jefferson: 10,000
  • Tuscaloosa: 2,600
  • Perry: 1,300

CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more power outages/recoveries are reported by Alabama Power.

