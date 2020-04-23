BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — About 14,000 power outages occurred Thursday morning as strong storms made their way throughout Alabama.
Here is a breakdown of the counties that experiencing outages:
- Jefferson: 10,000
- Tuscaloosa: 2,600
- Perry: 1,300
CBS 42 will continue to update this story as more power outages/recoveries are reported by Alabama Power.
LATEST POSTS
- Aniah Blanchard’s mother one of several speakers featured in tonight’s virtual candlelight vigil
- Thousands without power across Alabama following Wednesday storms
- Masks being given away at Birmingham’s Linn Park Thursday afternoon
- Prospects ready for their closeup on draft night from home
- Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1