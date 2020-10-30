Thousands of Alabamians remain without power from Hurricane Zeta

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of people across the state of Alabama still remain without power from Hurricane Zeta after more than 24 hours since the storm first hit.

Alabama Power crews are working to restore power statewide. Challenges they are facing include there being so much widespread damage from downed trees and power lines.

About 215,000 Alabama Power customers still remain without power on Friday. Representatives say they have made a lot of progress since the storm first hit with 600,000 people impacted.

The company’s spokesperson, Katie Bolton, says they are working as quickly as they can, but there are some challenges they are facing from Hurricane Zeta.

“The impacts of Hurricane Zeta are comparable to Hurricane Katrina and the April 27 tornadoes that affected the state in 2011 and so we have every single resource on the ground and you know this is what our storm team does best,” Bolton said.

Alabama Power representatives say it will be several days before power is restored statewide and they are asking the public to be patient during this time as their crew work as quickly and as safely as possible.

LATEST POSTS