‘Those people just become your family:’ Pickens County Medical Center staff ‘stunned,’ ‘saddened’ by closure

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — That decision has many people in Carrollton and surrounding Pickens County wondering what they’ll do for healthcare and medical emergencies.

CBS 42 watched an employees on Thursday packing their materials leave Pickens Medical Center Monday.

Shawn McDaniel, the hospital board chairman, says they don’t have enough patients or doctors.

“At this point the hospital is financially struggling. At one time we had nine primary attending physcians in the county, and now we only have four. And so with the lack of doctors, it’s a lack of patients that are getting the chance to be seen everyday, and that creates a problem” McDaniel said.

The Pickens County Medical Center opened in 1979 and used to employ 156 workers. But that number has dropped to 118, and the hospital has 56 beds. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says if the facility closes it could seriously hurt the town’s economy and says the decision is now in Montgomery.