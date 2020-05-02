Thompson High School Seniors Honored

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- Thompson High School in Alabaster is honoring its seniors.

Friday would have been the Parade of Graduates for the seniors, but because of Covid-19 that had to be cancelled.

So administrators placed photos of the graduating class around campus, so students and their loved ones could drive through.

One senior said this was an opportunity to look back on his time at Thompson .

“Coming here, I wanted to see the campus one last time before going to school. It was fun while it lasted, just coming out here to see the classmates, kind of teared me up a little, the year had come to an abrupt in, and it was fun. Really fun.” said Cameron Mcclinton, Senior

“We just wanted them to have something extra special from our school and our school system as a memento as they start to prepare for the future.” said Wesley Hester, Principal

The principal says they are still working to have a prom and traditional graduation ceremony sometime this Summer.