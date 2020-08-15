This NC woman turns 116 today, she is the oldest person in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mrs. Hester Ford is the oldest person in the United States after celebrating her 116th birthday.

FOX 46 Charlotte captured the moment Hester turned 115 last year when she had a party at Beatties Ford Road Library with her family.

Hester was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and went on to have 12 children with her husband.

She has more than 50 grand-kids and 120 great-grand-kids!

Mrs. Ford credits her incredible longevity to family and strong faith in God.

LATEST POSTS