BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama standout and current New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stopped by the Birmingham Police Department Wednesday to provide lunch to the men and women in blue.

Interim Police Chief Scott Thurmond thanks Quinnen Williams for the free pizza. (@BhamPolice/Twitter)

In a social media post from BPD, the department said Williams took time to spend the afternoon with members of the investigative bureau while also covering the tab on Pizza Hut for the officers. He even posed for a picture with Interim Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

“This meant everything to our team,” the post read.

Williams, a Birmingham native, played at Wenonah High School before heading to Tuscaloosa for three seasons. He helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 National Championship as a redshirt freshman and broke out the next season with 71 tackles and eight sacks. He was named a unanimous All-American and later declared for the NFL Draft where he was taken with the third overall pick by the Jets.