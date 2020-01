Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus in the United States.

A person in southern California tested positive for the illness.

The person who tested positive was traveling from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak.

More than 60 cases in the U.S. are being investigated by the CDC as the fast-moving virus spreads worldwide.