(WHNT) — A new ranking by U.S. News & World Report lists the best public high schools across the state of Alabama.

The website based their ranking on a 6-point scale measuring college readiness, curriculum breadth, proficiency and performance in state assessments, the performance of underserved students, and graduation rate.

Here are the top 20 public high schools, according to the 2022 ranking by U.S. News & World Report:

1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools

Ranked #17 nationally

2. New Century Tech Demo High School

Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville City Schools

Ranked #166 nationally

3. Mountain Brook High School

Mountain Brook, Ala. | Mountain Brook City Schools

Ranked #200 nationally

4. Vestavia Hills High School

Vestavia Hills, Ala. | Vestavia Hills City Schools

Ranked #669 nationally

5. Homewood High School

Homewood, Ala. | Homewood City Schools

Ranked #699 nationally

6. Bob Jones High School

Madison, Ala. | Madison City Schools

Ranked #784 nationally

7. James Clemens High School

Madison, Ala. | Madison City Schools

Ranked #879 nationally

8. Spain Park High School

Hoover, Ala. | Hoover City Schools

Ranked #1,054 nationally

9. Oak Mountain High School

Birmingham, Ala. | Shelby County Schools

Ranked #1,148 nationally

10. Fairhope High School

Fairhope, Ala. | Baldwin County Public Schools

Ranked #1,320 nationally

11. Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools

Ranked #1,321 nationally

12. Arab High School

Arab, Ala. | Arab City Schools

Ranked #1,382 nationally

13. Ramsay High School

Birmingham, Ala. | Birmingham City Schools

Ranked #1,435 nationally

14. Hartselle High School

Hartselle, Ala. | Hartselle City Schools

Ranked #1,446 nationally

15. Auburn High School

Auburn, Ala. | Auburn City Schools

Ranked #1,579 nationally

16. Hewitt-Trussville High School

Trussville, Ala. | Trussville City Schools

Ranked #1,603 nationally

17. Huntsville High School

Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville City School

Ranked #1,719 nationally

18. Cullman High School

Cullman, Ala. | Cullman City Schools

Ranked #1,724 nationally

19. Helena High School

Helena, Ala. | Shelby County Schools

Ranked #1,781 nationally

20. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

Montgomery, Ala. | Montgomery Public Schools

Ranked #1,928 nationally

To see the full ranking of Alabama’s public high schools, visit U.S. News & World Report here.