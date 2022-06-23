TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Driving through the University of Alabama campus might take some extra time. Construction crews are working on several projects and some roads are shut down.

Tim Leopard is the Vice President of UA Campus development. He says the construction is a major project that will improve many aspects of campus.

“We have numerous summer work projects going on campus from sanitary sewage lines to thermal energy and medium voltage electric lines and sidewalks beautification,” Leopard said. “Lots of diverse work going on across campus at a time. We hope to minimize the impact on students and faculty.”

Leopard says thermal energy is the biggest project, as workers are extending hot and chilled water to campus buildings from central plants.

There are a number of detour and road closure signs posted because motorists cannot drive on parts of Paul W. Bryant Drive, University Boulevard and Campus Drive.

Leopard says the construction work should be finished by August before students return to campus for the fall semester.

“My message to the community is thank you for your patience as we do this every summer, and we appreciate the community working with us on this,” Leopard said. “[Also] pay attention to our campus website where we communicate the shutdowns so you can plan your drive through traffic through campus more efficiently.”

The total price tag for the summer construction work will cost more than 200 million dollars.