The TSA’s “nopes” & “yeps” of carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving foods

(NEXSTAR) — Who says a federal agency cannot have some fun. The PR folks at the Transportation Safety Administration posted a TikTok video on Twitter to show you what you can and cannot put in your carry-on luggage for Thanksgiving.
As you can see, for the Thanksgiving Day items, fruit cake and stuffing get a “yep”, while canned cranberries, gravy, and what appears to be pepper jelly get a “nope”. TSA says anything liquid needs to adhere to their 3-1-1 rules.
CLICK HERE to see all the TSA rules for checked and carry-on luggage
LATEST POSTS
- Which turkey will Trump pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?
- Frying a Turkey for Thanksgiving? Jefferson Co. demonstrates how to dispose of oil, save pipes and help the environment
- Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
- Birmingham council approves agreement to move state football championships to new stadium in 2021
- 2 women, infant rescued from a car that flips over I-65