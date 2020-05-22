The snakes you might find in your yard this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the weather warms up, you’ll start to see snakes more often, and it’s not unusual to find one in your yard or on your property.
Mark Hay with Alabama Snake Removers stopped by CBS 42 to show us some of the most common types of snakes in central Alabama.
He showed us a copperhead, a corn snake and a timber rattlesnake.
