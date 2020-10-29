The Old Garner Hotel: A century of supernatural activity

Check out other CBS 42 “Alabama Ghost Stories” segments here.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Garner Hotel has stood in the heart of downtown Oneonta since 1926. For nearly 100 years, accounts of unexplained, ghost-like activity have been documented inside the hotel.

The old train depot used to be just steps away from the hotel, giving travelers a place to stay the night.

CBS 42 reporter Michelle Logan met with Edie Hand, who has worked in the building, about the hotel’s history.

“Businessmen, salesmen — they’d get a room here,” said Hand. “If this area was important to those who could have walked these hallways or walked up these steps, or gotten off the train, yes I do believe there are supernatural beings among us.”

Legend has it that spirits with unfinished business linger on the grounds.

“There was a trial going on, and someone was sequestered in here too — one of the witnesses on that third floor,” said Hand. “They said that someone came in and shot this person through the door and killed the witness.”

In the last ten years, the hotel was purchased by Mark Sims. He converted it into office space, with living quarters on the top floor. He, too, has seen mysterious activity happen in the building.

“The lights sometimes are on when I haven’t turned them on,” said Sims.

Over the years, there have been several unexplained reports of the sound of papers shuffling, the smell of tobacco smoke and the aroma of brewed coffee.

“The papers will be shuffled around and moved,” said Hand. “Just to let you know you’re not alone.”

