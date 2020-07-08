The McWane science center is back!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many of Birmingham’s young, curious, and creative minds got back to The McWane Science Center Wednesday morning as they opened up to the public for the first time in months.

“There’s been a lot of unstructured activities and I like this because even though kids go a little crazy in here, it’s definitely more of a structured feel,” said Samantha Giambalvo, a mother who brought her kids to the re-opening on Wednesday. “So it’s more like learning and giving them something to do that’s a little more focused.”

Giambalvo also said bringing them today was an easy decision.

“We’re totally comfortable,” she said. “I’m a nurse, I’ve been in the hospitals a lot. We just take precautions. We try not to get into anyone else’s face, we wear masks, we wash our hands.”

Most of those precautions the Giambalvo family took were required. Management and staff at McWane feel they’ve taken the necessary steps to keep their visitors and themselves safe.

“We feel like we’ve come up with some incredible protocols regarding social distancing, wearing the masks, hand sanitizing and hand washing, and in cleaning the facility throughout the day,” Vice President of Development at the McWane Science Center Miranda Springer said.

Many of the attractions and activities are open. There will be added signage encouraging social distancing and sanitation.

Hours for the McWane Science Center have changed, so be sure check when they’re open.

Monday CLOSED Tuesday CLOSED Wednesday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Thursday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

LATEST POSTS