BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The magic city is a destination city right now, and with all the growth and upgrades coming to accommodate upcoming big events, Birmingham is gaining a little more magic to its already thriving city.

The USFL, The World Games and Broadway tours all happening right here in the magic city.

Over the next year, thousands are expected to visit Birmingham. Councilman Hunter Williams said all these activities mean big money for tourism.

“With the investments we have made collectively, these are the benefits we starting see and are now starting to reap from those investments,” said Williams.

The BJCC and Protective Stadium are just a few venues that will host headliners like Garth Brooks and Kane Brown and host several professional sports teams.

“So many people are coming into the United States in the city of Birmingham for these large events and we’re also seeing ticket sales from all 50 states from some of these larger events. So when we work on a nationwide basis or an international wide basis we start seeing that influx to people in the city,” Williams said,

Widely popular Broadway shows, like Hamilton and Anastasia are set to come to Birmingham.

“A huge thanks to the city of Birmingham because we would not be able to have the shows of these caliber because of the popular demand and the incredible support of the Birmingham community. We are actually expanding from six days to eight this season so with that we will have plenty of great seats,” said Nesbitt.

The BJCC was recently upgraded. The enhancements will make these shows even more enjoyable for the audience. Nesbitt says it’s the audience’s energy that keeps Broadway in Birmingham booming.

“We have grown every year since we started presenting Broadway in Birmingham in 2015/16,” Nesbitt said.

It’s making for a magical experience in the magic city.