The Levee in Northport closes its doors during COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A favorite restaurant in Tuscaloosa County with a great view of the Black Warrior River has closed its doors.

On Monday, The Levee Bar & Grill announced on its Facebook page that it had closed its doors for good, a story all too common when many restaurants and bars across the nation have had to make difficult choices during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to recent unforeseen circumstances, it is with heavy hearts that we announce that The Levee Bar & Grill will be closing our doors for good,” the statement read. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Tuscaloosa and Northport communities for the last five years. God bless you all.”

The Levee, which first opened in 2015, was located along the banks of the Black Warrior River near the Lurleen B. Wallace Bridge and was known for different kinds of seafood and Southern cuisine.

