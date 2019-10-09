The Latest: Birmingham special election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The polls have closed and results are coming in for Birmingham’s special election. All Birmingham residents voted on extending the city’s ad valorem tax, which is a property task that provides funding for Birmingham City Schools.

The ad valorem tax is not a new tax, but an extension of a tax the city has had in place since the 1950s. The tax brings in about $32 million in revenue that goes towards public school use, debt service of school bonds, and public school operations.

“I think for everything we want to see in regards to progress in the city of Birmingham, the things we need to see happen in this city, growth, job opportunities, quality of life, it only happens if you make investments in the younger generation,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “So this is a no brainer.”

City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said schools would be forced to close without the funding.

“It would certainly mean massive numbers of layoffs of employees, closures of schools. It would just be a devastating impact on the city of Birmingham,” Quinn said.

The money generated through the ad valorem tax accounts for roughly 14 percent of Birmingham City School’s budget.

For voters in Districts 1, 6, and 7, the race is on for city council representatives. If a single candidate does not have more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 19. Unofficial results will be announced on Tuesday evening. Official results, including provisional votes will be announced in 10 days.

Final election results for Districts 1, 6 and 7

To follow the results live, click here. Once opened, click “Live Election Results Oct. 8, 2019 Special Election” to view.

LATEST POSTS