BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted its Operation Merry Christmas.

Deputies handed out gifts to kids whose parents are in the Jefferson county jail.

Deputies are delivering toys to children whose parents are in the Jefferson County Jail. The sheriff’s office, along with their partners, collected all kinds of toys ranging from Barbie dolls, to books, to bikes and basketballs.

Operation Merry Christmas is a team effort among the sheriff’s office, congresswoman Terri Sewell and several local organizations and community partnerships.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said this event is just one of many that helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Many times when they get to see us when we’re there at different incidents it’s not always a positive opportunity for us to be there with them. But this is an opportunity for us to touch them in a positive way,” Sheriff Pettway said.

The Sheriff’s Office also collected toys for families who live in public housing.

This is the fourth year for the sheriff’s office’s toy giveaway.