HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Met RV Park is hosting its Spookfest Tuesday night. Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the free festival.

Tuesday night the Hoover Met RV Park will be packed with ghosts and goblins for a trick or treating event. Spookfest is back this year after a two year hiatus.

You can enjoy trick or treating, inflatables, face painting, food trucks and lots of Halloween fun.

“It’s gonna be music and we’ll have an airbrush tattoo artist come, free cotton candy, free popcorn, we’ll be selling drinks. Everybody will be parked and then you can just walk around, so super safe and very well lit,” Annie Tweedy said.

Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Annie Tweedy said the RV park is a great option for families looking for a safe trick or treating experience.

“We wanted somewhere that parents can come and be safe but also it’s flat, it’s wheelchair accessible. Lots of neighborhoods aren’t good for trick or treating so we thought it would be a nice place to open our RV park and show off our facility for all the Hoover residents and anybody in the Birmingham area,” Tweeny said.

Parking is available at the Finley Center across from the RV park. Be sure come dressed in your Halloween best.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. at the Hoover Met RV Park.