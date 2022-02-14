BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham city councilor said on Monday she is “heartbroken” because of proposed changes to the shape of her district.

Councilor Valerie Abbott, who represents District 3, said that the newly proposed map would move large parts of Five Points South into District 6, a change that she said has broken her heart and the heart of her district.

“My inquiry was about the heart of my district, which looks like it has a large shark bite taken out of it where Five Points South is. And that was a big concern for me because I have an affinity for the heart of my district, and the heart has been ripped out,” Abbott said in the meeting.

Abbott said she requested that Councilor Crystal Smitherman, who represents District 6, allow the boundaries around the major Birmingham neighborhood to remain the same. Smitherman would not agree, she said.

“So I had inquired of Councilor Smitherman if she would take back what she already has and I could keep what I already have, but she declined,” Abbott said. “And I wish she’d change her mind because I’m just heartbroken over it. I really am. I mean it’s the heart of my district. I don’t covet anybody else’s district. I would just like to keep what I have.”

For her part, Councilor Smitherman said the change to boundaries around Five Points South is necessary because of a need to add people to her district and because of an effort to have neighborhoods remain whole whenever possible.

“Five Points South is huge,” Smitherman said in the meeting. “So we couldn’t make it a whole neighborhood. That is why I am not agreeing to it: in the concept of whole neighborhoods. That is why I am not changing what is proposed for my district.”

The City of Birmingham, like all political entities, is required to redraw legislative boundaries every ten years to account for changes in population reflected in the census. Often, changes to legislative maps can lead to controversy, even at the local level.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, members of the council voted 8-1 to move forward with the draft map, which will be sent to the city clerk’s office for review.

Before a final vote is taken on the newly drawn districts, councilors will hold a public hearing on the issue, according to Council President Wardine Alexander, although a date for that meeting has not yet been set.

A full recording of Monday’s meeting can be viewed on the Birmingham City Council’s Facebook page.