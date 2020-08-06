The Great Receipt Race kicks off in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s no denying 2020 has taken a toll on businesses. To combat that, REV Birmingham has challenged the Magic City to join the ‘Great Receipt Race.’

The goal of the race is to increase support for local businesses. Participants just need to text a photo of a receipt from a local business, and you’re instantly entered into a raffle to win gift cards and more.

“It’s on the customer to submit the receipt,” City Center District Manager for REV Birmingham Rob Buddo said. “The businesses don’t have to pay to enter or participate or fill out an application to participate or anything like that. They just need to provide the customer with a receipt.”

And the game isn’t exclusive to in-person purchases.

“You can do curbside, you can do delivery,” Buddo said. “Just as long as you have that receipt and it’s a local Birmingham business, you can enter to win the prizes.”

To participate, text RACE to 267-839-8738. The contest is set to last until the end of August.

Be sure to keep up with @REVBirmingham on their social media pages for updates on raffle prizes and more.

