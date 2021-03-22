‘The future Railroad Park of Bessemer’: Developers looking to turn train depot into community hub

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — “The future Railroad Park of Bessemer.”

That’s what developers are calling the city’s train depot that caught fire back in 2017. The nonprofit Bessemer Redevelopment Corps recently purchased the property with the intent to make it a community and cultural hub.

What’s currently left of the Bessemer Train Depot following it catching fire in 2017.

The group who purchased the Bessemer Train Depot property, Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation, plans to address the food deserts of Bessemer by looking at adding a sustainable hydroponic garden to help offer food security to those in surrounding neighborhoods.

The back side of The Bessemer Train Depot, decorated with broken stained glass.

“It’s been a major cleanup project for us to help beautify the city, the community and more importantly downtown Bessemer to create a safe vibrant community space,” said Dave Paige, a board members for Bessemer Redevelopment Corps.

The project on the century-old building kicked off with cleanup, filling several dumpsters with leftover material within the former depot.

The remaining stained glass from The Bessemer Train Depot.

The completion date for the project, as of now, is still unknown as the development group is working hand-in-hand with the city government of Bessemer to decide how best to revitalize the area.