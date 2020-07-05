Saturday, July 4th – Sunday, July 5th 2020
Just after midnight Sunday is the July Full Moon (NASA SKYCAL). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Buck Moon. Additionally, the Moon will be at aphelion, or the farthest point from the Sun in its orbit (NASA SKYCAL). A penumbral lunar eclipse will also occur just after midnight early Sunday (NASA SKYCAL). This eclipse will be visible in North America (Space.com). A penumbral eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the outer shadow of the Earth, which is called the penumbra (Space.com). Penumbral eclipses can be harder to discern than partial or total eclipses and at best you may notice that the surface of the Moon appears to be shaded darker during the eclipse (Earthsky.org). The maximum eclipse occurs at 12:30 AM EDT Sunday (NASA SKYCAL). The image below shows where this penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible.
The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:
https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/what-is-a-penumbral-eclipse-of-the-moon
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/LEplot/LEplot2001/LE2020Jul05N.pdf
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/lunar.html
https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html
https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-26-july-4-2/
https://www.space.com/33786-lunar-eclipse-guide.html
LATEST POSTS
- 1 dead, 1 injured in 4th of July shooting in Tuscaloosa
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
- The Full July Buck Moon happens this weekend, and partial penumbral lunar eclipse
- 2 dead, 8 injured in Lavish Lounge Night Club shooting in Greenville Co.
- Central Alabama Forecast: Rain Increasing Next Week