The Freedom Bridge honoring veterans unveiled in Blount County

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT)– A newly upgraded bridge honoring Blount County’s veterans opened Monday afternoon.

The Freedom Bridge pays tribute past and present service members. Unique plaques sit at each corner, recognizing United States conflicts.

According to the Patriot Guard Riders, Blount County has an extensive military history.

While the bridge pays homage to all vets, it also recognizes Oneonta native and Medal of Honor recipient, Osmond Kelly Ingram. Ingram was one of the first United States sailors killed during WWI when a German submarine torpedoed the USS Cassin.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey attended Monday’s dedication.

“We are proud to be here in Blount County to dedicate the Freedom Bridge and pay tribute to the men and women who serve in the military, and a special appreciation to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great country,” Gov. Ivey said following the event.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill also attended.

“The Freedom Bridge speaks volumes of the commitment the people of Blount county have to making sure that all the people who travel to this part of the state know and understand what it means to be a veteran, what it means to be a citizen of Blount County, and show respect to the people who work for us and protect our interests,” Merrill said of the project.

The bridge sits on County Road 27 and Jones Chapel Road.

