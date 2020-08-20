‘The Dragon’: Alabama woman dies in motorcycle accident on popular scenic mountain drive

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 44-year-old woman, driving a motorcycle Trike, was killed Wednesday in a crash on the portion of U.S. Highway 129 in Blount County known as “The Dragon.”

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said an Alabama woman died and a passenger was injured in a motorcycle accident on “The Dragon” (U.S. Highway 129), a popular scenic roadway in East Tennessee with 318 curves in 11 miles and hugging the Great Smoky Mountains National Park from Chilhowee Lake in Blount County to Deals Gap on the Tennessee-North Carolina stateline.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Renee Green, 44, of Clanton, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel with AMR Ambulance Service. A passenger on the motorcycle, Amos Tallent, 42, of Ellejay, Ga. was taken by Rural Metro Ambulance Service to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The initial investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit revealed that shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to mile marker 4.3 on the stretch of U.S. Highway 129 known as “The Dragon” to the call of a motorcycle accident.

Investigators determined that Green was traveling north on The Dragon and as she negotiated a right curve she looked away from the road briefly and traveled into a ditch on the left side of the roadway; as the Trike came out of the ditch, she over-corrected, causing the Trike to turn over onto the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

The Dragon, also known as “the Tail of the Dragon,” (U.S. Highway 129) is a scenic roadway known worldwide by motorcyclists and sports car driving enthusiasts that runs from East Tennessee into North Carolina. The highway has been the site of several fatal motorcycle accidents over a number of years.

