BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the last full day of competitions today, The World Games are coming to a close. Even so, the energy is electric as ever.

Various sporting events have taken Birmingham by storm over the last week. Fans from near and far are gathered in here to witness familiar favorites and some events never before seen.

Countless individuals have each had their very own ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience here at The World Games. Alabama native, Jeremy Fomby says he thoroughly enjoyed all the World Games offered, including unique sporting events like korfball and break dancing.

After seeing Birmingham’s capabilities surpass his expectations, Fomby believes Birmingham’s future is bright.

“A think it’ll just grow the city going forward,” said Fomby. “Bringing more people to the city, opening up more opportunities for people, and that’s showing them that we’re more than what we were in the past, but we can also move forward going into the future.”

Beyond the impact made through various sporting events, Birmingham’s youth have also had the opportunity to make their mark on the world here at the games.

A glimpse into Birmingham’s future has been on display all week through the world games youth entrepreneurship program.

Owner of ‘Dangles and Dazzles’, Khushi, says her experience with The World Games has allowed her to grow confidant in her own contribution not to the city of Birmingham, but to the world.

“I’ve been able to open up my business to a lot more people,” said Khushi. “I’ve kind of been focusing a little more local and this allowed me to reach a wider audience and reach people from different countries and all over the world.”

A diverse group of young entrepreneurs have showcased their businesses to guests, allowing them to network and share their passions with the world.

Khushi says the amount of growth she’s seen The World Games bring to Birmingham has exceeded her expectations and that she is excited to be a part of this moment in history.

“I was like ‘I didn’t know what to expect,’ but it’s just been so cool seeing all these people,” said Khushi. “Like didn’t know how many people were really going to be here. And there’s been so many new types of people that I’ve been able to meet through this. so it’s really exciting.”

The world games will go down in history not only as a significant moment for Birmingham, but for all the individuals who engaged in their own unique experience with the games.