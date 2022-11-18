JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a special holiday tradition in Walker County: the 14th Annual production of The Nutcracker is happening this weekend in Jasper.

The show is presented by Athletic Arts Center and has become a staple of the holiday season. Join the cast and crew of over 70 performers as they take you through the magic of the classic story of The Nutcracker.

It’s happening at Jasper High School on Viking Drive. Showtimes are scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Click HERE to purchase tickets.