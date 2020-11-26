Thanksgiving celebrated by tailgating amid the pandemic

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WIAT) — During Thanksgiving 2020, some people chose to gather in their homes, but some others took a different route by tailgating.

At the Coaches Corner in Tuscaloosa, dozens of families came together to celebrate and since the park is a few miles from Bryant Denny Stadium many are preparing for the Iron Bowl game on Saturday.

Brian Earles a tailgater says he enjoyed the day cooking his turkey outdoors. Earles is visiting Alabama with his family from Illinois. His son is a senior at the University of Alabama and this is the fourth year they have come down to spend Thanksgiving with him.

“This will be the first weekend we stayed here for the Iron Bowl. The last year we tried to come down and we couldn’t even get in here because it was so busy, so we stayed in Hoover. It’s very exciting, very exciting. We are very happy to be down here to watch the game”, Brian Earles said.

The owner of the Coaches Corner says business this holiday season is down at least 40%. He says once people start getting vaccinated in Spring 2021, he’s hoping business starts to pick back up.