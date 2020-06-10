Texas Southern University offers full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, listens to a a news conference with Stephen Jackson, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. The city has seen protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Texas Southern University is offering a full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

She is the little girl whose words “My daddy changed the world,” have been heard around the globe. The school announced gianna’s scholarship on Tuesday, the same day her father was laid to rest.

Floyd was born in North Carolina and grew up in Houston, later moving to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 while detained by police. Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School, located right across the street from TSU.

