(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Texas Southern University is offering a full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.
She is the little girl whose words “My daddy changed the world,” have been heard around the globe. The school announced gianna’s scholarship on Tuesday, the same day her father was laid to rest.
Floyd was born in North Carolina and grew up in Houston, later moving to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 while detained by police. Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School, located right across the street from TSU.
LATEST POSTS
- LAPD officer recorded striking man repeatedly is charged with assault
- Birmingham Water Works vehicle struck by gunfire, employee unharmed
- Tuscaloosa man arrested for shooting, killing brother at gas station
- Texas Southern University offers full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter
- Alabama Power warning customers of potential scam