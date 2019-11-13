Texas purse snatcher drags woman down escalator, police searching for suspect

HOUSTON (CNN) — Houston police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s purse – while dragging the victim down an escalator.

The video shows him approaching the woman from behind, before trying to swipe her purse.

But she holds on to it – and the attacker drags her all the way to a door.

That’s when she lets go of the purse.

And police say the suspect took off in a burgundy-color Buick.

Officials believe the victim was followed to Galleria shopping mall after she walked out of a nearby bank.

They also say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her.

Family members say the victim was left with scratches and bruises.

No arrests have been made.

According to reports, the suspect is described to be a black man about 20 to 30 years old. He stands approximately 5’11 to 6’0 with a thin build.

