Closings
JCCEO Head Start Program

Texas purse snatcher drags woman down escalator, police searching for suspect

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN) — Houston police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s purse – while dragging the victim down an escalator.

The video shows him approaching the woman from behind, before trying to swipe her purse.

But she holds on to it – and the attacker drags her all the way to a door.

That’s when she lets go of the purse.

And police say the suspect took off in a burgundy-color Buick.

Officials believe the victim was followed to Galleria shopping mall after she walked out of a nearby bank.

They also say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her.

Family members say the victim was left with scratches and bruises.

No arrests have been made.

According to reports, the suspect is described to be a black man about 20 to 30 years old. He stands approximately 5’11 to 6’0 with a thin build.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events