Texas purse snatcher drags woman down escalator, police searching for suspect

HOUSTON (CNN) — Houston police are looking for the man who stole a woman’s purse – while dragging the victim down an escalator.
The video shows him approaching the woman from behind, before trying to swipe her purse.
But she holds on to it – and the attacker drags her all the way to a door.
That’s when she lets go of the purse.
And police say the suspect took off in a burgundy-color Buick.
Officials believe the victim was followed to Galleria shopping mall after she walked out of a nearby bank.
They also say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her.
Family members say the victim was left with scratches and bruises.
No arrests have been made.
According to reports, the suspect is described to be a black man about 20 to 30 years old. He stands approximately 5’11 to 6’0 with a thin build.