Texas man indicted for allegedly raping teenager more than 100 times

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted for allegedly raping a then-teenage girl more than 100 times over a period of four years, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Angelo Oneal, 54, is charged with sexual assault of a child and the victim, now 21, alleged that Oneal raped her at his home more than 100 times between 2011 and 2015.

Oneal is a longtime boyfriend of the victim’s mom and he lived next door. The victim made the report to police in May 2019. She told investigators that she reported the abuse to her mom but that the mom did not believe her.

The arrest warrant states the mother spoke with police and was “very sarcastic and laughed, asking what allegations was [the victim] making now.”

At one point during the abuse, Oneal was worried he had gotten the victim pregnant. He convinced her to have sex with his son so that it would give him plausible deniability.

Detectives reviewed text messages that the victim had with Oneal and the mother, confronting them about the allegations. The warrant states that Oneal never denied the allegations during the texts.

On one reply, he stated that he will “do anything she wants and will handle it the way she wanted.”

Oneal was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Henderson County to charges of indecency with a child back in 1996. He was sentenced to eight years of probation.

It is unclear from judicial records if he was required to be registered for life or if it was waived from his record.

Oneal is sitting in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond issued by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell.

His first court appearance will be in January 2020.

