Texas college investigating student’s ‘unacceptable’ social media post

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University is investigating a student’s social media post they say is ‘unacceptable’.

University officials released a statement Tuesday evening that addresses the ‘deeply disappointing’ post, saying “the message shared by this student is not reflective of the Christian values of our institution.”

HSU became aware late this evening of a deeply disappointing and unacceptable social media post by one of our students. The message shared by this student is not reflective of the Christian values of our institution. We are actively investigating and taking decisive action. — Hardin-Simmons University (@HSUTX) June 24, 2020

HSU is now planning to take decisive action at the conclusion of an internal investigation.

Members of the HSU community on social media say the controversial post is a video a student posted to TikTok, during which she’s wearing a Hardin-Simmons school shirt.

In the video, which has been viewed more than one million times, the student describes how she thinks people respond when black people kill black people, when black people kill white people, and when white people kill black people.

Many are outraged at the racial content and believe it doesn’t align with Hardin-Simmons’ beliefs.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to both the student who made the video and HSU to get further comment.

LATEST POSTS