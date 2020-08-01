Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.

16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.

She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page