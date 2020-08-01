Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.
16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.
She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.
LATEST POSTS
- Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in U.S. as soon as Saturday
- NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral
- Multiple shots fired at Tuscaloosa apartment complex