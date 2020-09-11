Teen’s body located as two Auburn men charged in his kidnapping

(Marcus Wigley)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A body discovered Thursday morning in west Lee County is now confirmed to be missing 18-year-old Thomas Green of Auburn, according to investigators.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of an Auburn teenager.

On Thursday, police arrested Taharra Jaquay Brunson, age 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, age 35, in connection with the disappearance of Thomas A. Green, who was reported missing on Sunday.

(Taharra Brunson)

Brunson and Wigley are both charged with one count of kidnapping first degree.

Both men have been booked into the Lee County Jail on $50,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

