TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager drowned at Lake Logan Martin on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 3:15 p.m., the 18-year-old went missing and drowned near the cliffs on Lake Logan Martin just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen’s body was recovered at approximately 5:40 p.m.

No other information is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.