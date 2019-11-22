Teen says man tries to lure her into his van

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A frightful run-in at a Pell City Walmart has a mother and daughter speaking out to warn others. 19-year-old Le’gan Isbell tells us a man tried to lure her out of the store and into his car.

Le’gan and her mom Monica Isbell tell us the experience was an eye-opener. Monica says she taught her daughter was to do if she ever found herself in a compromising situation, but when fear sets in, it’s easy to forget.

Le’gan said she separated from her mother and went to the make-up aisle.

“Then all of a sudden I felt a presence above me, staring at me.” She said the man then told her he had makeup in his car that she could look at. “Then he wanted me to come to his car, and I was like, ‘no.'”

Leg’an incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. Her mother posted about it on Facebook. That post now has over 1,000 shares.

Monica is just glad her daughter is ok. She said she is glad they’re able to tell a story of awareness, and not something worse.

“Mama bear wanted to attack. Yes. That’s my only girl and I’m going to protect her all that I can.”

An incident report was filed with Pell City Police. Officers encouraged women to call 911 anytime they feel uncomfortable.

