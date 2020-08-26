ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Devon Wayne Copeland, 14, was reported missing in Etowah County Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says the teen left #13 T.C. Dobbins Road, near the Marshall/Etowah County line around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say they don’t know which way Devon was traveling.
Devon is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing light colored blue jeans and a black shirt with a white New York Yankees ball cap. Devon has hearing problems and a speech impediment.
Anyone with information should call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.
LATEST POSTS
- Nicholas Sandmann, teen from video of 2019 protest, says US must unite around Trump
- Teen reported missing in Etowah County
- Video of ‘Bama Monkey’ in Tuscaloosa goes viral
- Central AL Forecast: Taking a break from rain as we watch Laura in the Gulf
- Tracking the Tropics: Laura now a major hurricane, hurricane conditions along TX/LA coast today