ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Etowah County Detention Center has received help from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Etowah Health Department and Alabama National Guard to give all inmates and detainees who requested a COVID-19 vaccination an opportunity to receive it.

The Alabama National Guard has assisted in all eight public health districts in Alabama since the pandemic began. They delivered supplies, sanitized federal buildings, and administered vaccinations.