Team investigates training deaths at Georgia’s Ft. Stewart

by: The Associated Press

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A team of Army accident investigators is looking into a weekend training accident that killed three soldiers and injured three others in Georgia.

Fort Stewart officials say the soldiers were in an armored Bradley fighting vehicle that rolled over in water during a training exercise at 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

In a news release, officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating.

Fort Stewart officials planned to give an update on the deadly crash during a news conference Monday afternoon.

The Army has not released names of the soldiers who were killed. They were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division.

Fort Stewart is located in southeast Georgia.

