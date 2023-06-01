Tropical depression Two has formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Current winds are sustained at 35 mph. The eye of the storm is expected to become more organized tonight. There is a good possibility that Arlene will become our first topical storm the 2023 Hurricane season. However, this is our second storm of 2023, behind TD One in January.



This will be a short lived system, only briefly remaining a tropical storm, and likely quickly dissipating Saturday night into a rain making area of low pressure over Western Cuba.

Alabama impacts: Minimal weather impacts. No rain or inclement weather is anticipated as a result of TD Two, BUT, the rip current risk is high both Friday and Saturday. It is advised to pay close attention to flags and be extremally careful when entering the Gulf waters.

Central Alabama Forecast: Beyond the tropical disturbance, our weather is settling in to a standard June weather pattern. Friday will start off nice in the 60s with a clear sky. We will have about a 1 in 3 chance of afternoon storms. Highs tomorrow will return to the upper 80s, with a few places probably hitting 90.

Through the weekend: There will not be much change to the weather pattern. Heat and humidity will be fully available.