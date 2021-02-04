Tarrant community raises money for former school custodian who lost home in Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – Johnny Bullard still isn’t sure how he got out from under the roof that fell on him during the tornado that struck Fultondale last week. All he knows is he’s very lucky.

The roof was his. It was blown away by winds that ripped apart his home in a matter of seconds, knocking him on the ground and leaving him with broken ribs, a cut on the forehead and a lot of frustration.

“It’s been a nightmare,” he said. “Every day, it seems like you didn’t do something you should have done yesterday. It’s just like (I’m) lost. I think I’m just lost. I don’t really know what to do from one day to the next.”

Bullard, 77, has been living with a friend since the storm hit. And that friend isn’t the only person supporting him. His nephew created a GoFundMe account that’s generated more than $50,000. Much of it came from people Bullard knew when he worked as a custodian for Tarrant City Schools.

“Our students were elementary level, and they just gravitated toward him,” said district superintendent Sherlene McDonald, who also served an administrator at Tarrant Elementary School during Bullard’s time working there. “Whenever he was in the hallway, no matter what he was doing, they were always coming up to him, talking to him, interacting with him. And he always did little things to make each student feel special.”

Those little things are the reasons many people from the school wanted to help Bullard.

“It’s very exciting to see that we’re able to give back a little bit of what he’s given to us over the years,” McDonald said.

Nearly 1,000 people donated to the GoFundMe page. And now Bullard, who retired in 2017 after working 16 years in the district, has hope that he’ll be able to rebuild.

“I was tickled to death,” he said. “I didn’t know people was that generous. (I’m) real appreciative. Tarrant Elementary School and the whole school board over there, teachers, and people I worked with, even kids that was there remembered me.”