TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Another mother of a Talladega murder victim is speaking out in hopes of getting answers in her son’s death.

This week Talladega police asked for information in two unsolved homicides, including the mid-March shooting of 25-year-old Oderius Jemison.

TPD also asked for tips in the more recent shooting death of 14-year-old Jeremiah Curry, whose family spoke to CBS 42 Tuesday.

Over the past year, CBS 42 has covered the frustrations of several Talladega families who have lost loved ones to gun violence without any arrests.

“I am absolutely tired of the killings in our neighborhood. It has been senseless murders. It’s been people just out getting shot,” said Teresa Jemison, the victim’s mother.

Jemison keeps a sign with a photo of her son outside of her house so she can still see him every day.

“Oderius is my only child. He is my only son. He did not have any kids, so I lost my whole world when I lost my son,” said Jemison.

Talladega Police said there were several vehicles driving in the area when Jemison was shot. His mother hopes someone comes forward to close the case.

“I am not just speaking for my son. I am speaking for all of the mothers that has lost their sons, regardless of what was going on with them, no mother deserves to bury their children, period,” said Jemison.

If you can help, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama at 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

You can also call the TPD tip line at 256-299-0011.