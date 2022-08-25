TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family members of a teenager who was killed in Talladega last month are begging the public to help find their daughter’s killer.

It’s been nearly a month since 19-year-old Kelis Cook was shot and killed. Her family said they are clinging to hope right now and just want closure.

The Talladega Police Department held a news conference Thursday, asking the public to step up and help solve this case. Cook was shot while sitting inside a car on Brignoli Street on July 28.

A $1,000 reward remains on the table for anyone who can help investigators find the person who killed her. Her mother was at Thursday’s news conference. She said someone out there knows something that could help and that information could be the missing piece she needs to find peace.

“Y’all can look at my face as a grieving mother and not want to help me. You can give me every tip in the world but it don’t mean nothing if you can’t tell the police. Kelsi was an awesome person,” she said.

Talladega Police are asking for any information. That can be a tip, video or something out of the ordinary you might have seen. If you know anything that could help you’re asked to contact the Talladega Police Department. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

At this time, this case is still under investigation.